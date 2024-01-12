The government will strengthen border defense — almost 2.5 billion hryvnias have been allocated from the reserve fund

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated almost 2.5 billion hryvnias for the construction of fortifications and the arrangement of the border. The State Border Service will also receive additional funding.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.

Thus, 1.4 billion hryvnias will go to the fortification equipment of defensive lines, and another 1.1 billion will go to the arrangement of strips of non-explosive barriers.

In addition, 120 million hryvnias will be allocated for the State Border Service. It will also strengthen the defense capability and engineering and technical arrangement of the border.