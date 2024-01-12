The government will strengthen border defense — almost 2.5 billion hryvnias have been allocated from the reserve fund

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated almost 2.5 billion hryvnias for the construction of fortifications and the arrangement of the border. The State Border Service will also receive additional funding.
This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.
Thus, 1.4 billion hryvnias will go to the fortification equipment of defensive lines, and another 1.1 billion will go to the arrangement of strips of non-explosive barriers.
In addition, 120 million hryvnias will be allocated for the State Border Service. It will also strengthen the defense capability and engineering and technical arrangement of the border.
- On November 24, 2023, the Ministry of Defense created a group that will monitor the construction of fortifications in Ukraine. Its task is to respond to problems, coordinate the efforts of authorities and the military in this matter, and implement reform.
- On December 30, 2023 , the government adopted a new approach to the construction of fortifications. The adopted resolution expanded the list of state bodies that can purchase goods, works and services for the construction of military engineering and fortification facilities — previously this function was performed by regional military administrations. Now, in addition to them, the Ministry of Defense, the State Special Transport Service and the State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure will act as customers. That is, the construction of defense structures will be financed not at the expense of a separate budget program, but within the limits of state and local budget expenditures and other sources not prohibited by law.