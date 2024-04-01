Bloomberg: Russia plans to cut diesel exports to five-month low after refinery attacks

Russia plans to cut daily diesel exports from key western ports in April to a five-month low.

This is reported by Bloomberg.

According to the agency, loading of diesel fuel from the countryʼs three main ports on the Black and Baltic seas, including some volumes from Belarus, will fall to about 2.29 million tons this month.

Thus, Russia will export a little more than 569,000 barrels per day — this is 21% less compared to the actual daily export of 724,000 barrels from the same ports in March, the journalists write, citing data from the Kpler analytical company.

Russia is cutting back on seaborne diesel shipments as weekly crude output fell to a 10-month low following drone attacks.

In addition, seasonal maintenance, which will continue until the summer, will temporarily reduce the throughput of some Russian refineries, which will also affect the flow of diesel fuel in the country.