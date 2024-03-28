A new suspect has appeared in the case of an attempt to bribe the leadership of the Ministry of Reconstruction with real estate

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP) reported another suspicion in the case of an attempt to bribe the leadership of the Ministry of Rehabilitation with real estate (apartments). Suspicion came from the assistant of the owner of the construction company, who, according to the investigation, tried to bribe a top official of the Ministry of Reconstruction.

The NABU press service writes about this.

The investigation established that in August 2023, the actual owner of the developer company, with the help of the head of one of the state-owned enterprises, offered the head of the Ministry of Reconstruction Oleksandr Kubrakov a bribe — apartments in new buildings in Kyiv with a total area of more than 5 200 square meters with an estimated cost of more than 170 million.

Instead, the owner of the company wanted the minister to keep valid the agreements concluded with the company on the construction of housing estates on the lands of the Ministry of Reconstruction and to help with permits.

To hide the corruption, the apartments had to be "sold" to a trusted person of a top official. To create the appearance that this person has money, the assistant of the owner of the company transferred the required amount to her account, using a forged loan agreement. When 15 apartments had already been arranged, the crime was exposed.