The court arrested an investor who tried to bribe the leadership of the Ministry of Reconstruction

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) arrested for 2 months the actual owner of the construction company who tried to bribe a high-ranking official of the Ministry of Reconstruction.

The investor was arrested with the alternative of paying 100 million hryvnias as bail.

On November 21, anti-corruption authorities exposed the owner of a construction company for trying to bribe a top official of the Ministry of Reconstruction. The businessman offered the official apartments in his new building with a total area of more than 5 200 square meters. The approximate price of all apartments is 170 million hryvnias. For this, the official had to leave in force the agreements concluded with the company on the construction of housing complexes on the lands of the Ministry of Reconstruction, as well as help with permits. The real estate was to be issued to a trusted person of a top official. At the time of the disclosure, the suspects managed to arrange 15 apartments in the capital.

Everything points to the fact that they tried to bribe the head of the State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure Mustafa Nayem. He helped the investigation together with the Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov, whom NABU names as a whistleblower.