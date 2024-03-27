The Ministry of Health reported on the results of the military medical commission inspection in Kyiv

Working groups of the Ministry of Health have completed the inspection of military medical commissions (MMCs) in Kyiv.

The press service of the Ministry of Health informs about its results.

The commissions inspected 10 independent military medical commissions and found a number of violations. Now these shortcomings and violations must be worked out and corrected, say the Ministry of Health. Here is a list of disadvantages:

there are still queues of conscripts. In the part of the MMCs, registration is organized only for the first visit, then queue management in the institution is carried out according to the order of a live queue, chaotically;

the work schedule of commissions is not optimal — mostly from 08:00-09:00 to 14:30-16:00 on weekdays;

there have been cases of referrals for additional examinations issued by the doctor, deciding it individually, without the approval of the head of the MMC;

there are difficulties for doctors who have recently worked in the MMC to establish certain diagnoses for conscripts;

in some cases, due to the lack of experience of the commission members, there are shortcomings in the documentation; there are cases when expert documents indicate clinical diagnoses, rather than expert ones;

there remains a large number of paper documents with the transfer of the same information from document to document;

inconsistencies with regard to the work norms of specialists were found: conscripts are simultaneously examined in a joint office (surgeon, dermatologist, ophthalmologist);

in many commissions, an examination of conscripts and conscripts is carried out simultaneously, which causes an additional burden.

Recommendations for optimizing the further work of the MMCs were sent to the Kyiv City Military Administration, territorial centers of recruitment and social support, and medical institutions.

They should assess the workload of the MCCs and, if necessary, identify additional facilities for conducting medical examinations or extend the work schedules of the MMCs.

They should also check and monitor the validity of sending conscripts for examination and cases of delays in passing the MMCs. The average time for passing the MMCs is 2-3 days, so special attention will be paid to the work of commissions that systematically do not follow them.

The Ministry of Health, for its part, will conduct inspections of commissions in other areas.