From now on, documents for the military medical commisions can be sent online

The Ministry of Defense, together with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Digital Transformation, simplified the passage of the military medical commission (MMC). Now the military does not need to carry a package of documents personally — they can be sent in electronic form.

Electronic documents will be transferred between hospitals, military units and procurement centers, including the following:

certificates about the circumstances of the injury: injuries, contusions, mutilations;

resolution of the MMC on the need for leave for treatment;

resolution of the MMC on unfitness for military service;

other documents necessary for passing the MMC.

Currently, most military units, territorial recruit center (TRCs), as well as military hospitals and civilian hospitals, where wounded defenders undergo a military medical examination, have an electronic document management system.

The hospital sends electronic documents about leave or unfitness for service due to the state of health to the military unit. After that, the serviceman can immediately go to the nearest TRC, where he will receive the necessary documents.

In the same way, the hospital can receive additional documents necessary for the MMC — for example, a certificate about the circumstances of the injury. All you have to do is send an electronic request. In order to send it, it is necessary to give consent to the processing of personal data.