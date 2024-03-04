Military medical commissions will be inspected in Kyiv due to an increase in complaints

The Ministry of Health will create working groups to check military medical commissions in Kyiv due to the increase in the number of complaints.

This was announced by Minister Viktor Lyashko.

According to him, the complaints concern "very basic things" that can be quickly fixed. Among them are non-observance of the electronic queue, lack of basic conditions for comfortable passage of the military medical commissions, non-optimized routes.

As the minister noted, corruption will also not remain outside the attention of the Ministry of Health, for example, demanding bribes for taking into account all existing diseases and conditions during medical examinations, schemes for illegally transporting men across the border, facilitating the postponement of the draft due to health conditions, a formal approach to the passing of the commissions by conscripts, negligence of doctors, problems with challenging conclusions.

The Ministry of Health cooperates with law enforcement officers and military administrations to make the work of the commissions transparent.