Head of GUR Budanov: Russia knew about preparations for the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall at least since February 15

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, said that Russia knew in advance that a terrorist operation was being prepared on the territory of the Russian Federation.

He announced this during the Third International Forum on Strategic Communications, reports the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"At least on February 15, 2024, the Russian Federation knew about the preparations. I will tell you more, this information passed through the intelligence of the group in Syria. From there she went to Moscow. And let them not tell tales that this all materialized in a strange way out of nowhere," said Kyrylo Budanov.

According to him, Russia knew where the combat groups would come from and through which two countries they moved until they got to the Russian Federation.

"Why did they allow this to happen — there are several options. The first is, as they have established, a battle of "towers" to remove several high-ranking officials now. Another possibility is that they actually underestimated the magnitude of what would happen. They thought that it would be more local, and wanted to blame Ukraine for everything," said the head of Ukrainian intelligence.

He noted that the Kremlin has already changed three versions of what happened in the Crocus City Hall shopping mall near Moscow, trying to "find" a "Ukrainian trace" in the terrorist attack.

"The explanations of Patrushev and Bortnikov appeared, who accused me personally that Ukraine did all this in general. This is nonsense. By the way, if we touched on this painful issue, even though it is an enemy, I do not approve of terrorist acts against civilians in principle," Budanov said.

He also added that Russia itself created chaos and thought it could control it.

"There is such a stable expression, even the truth. It always functions in the environment of special services: everyone tries to create controlled chaos. Absolutely all more or less serious organizations have tried to do this at different times. And the axiom is that none of them could make it controllable. The same thing happened here," concluded the head of the GUR.