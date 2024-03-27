Poland will double its contribution to the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine

Warsaw will double its contribution to the Czech Republicʼs initiative to purchase ammunition for the needs of the Armed Forces outside the European Union. We are talking about the financing of 800,000 artillery ammunition.
This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Radoslav Sikorskyi, RMF24 reports.
During a visit to Riga (Latvia), the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry said that Poland and Latvia speak with one voice regarding Ukraine and have a common assessment of the geopolitical situation in the region. He noted that both Poland and Latvia are members of this ammunition procurement initiative.
Exactly how much and for what amount Poland will finance is not disclosed.
- In February, the president of the Czech Republic announced that his country, in cooperation with Canada and Denmark , had found 500,000 155-millimeter ammunition and 300,000 122-millimeter shells, which can be delivered within a few weeks if the necessary funds are available. The Financial Times wrote that Prague planned to raise $1.5 billion to pay for the ammunition and asked allies to join.
- The Netherlands (€250 million), Belgium (€200 million), Norway (€140 million), Portugal (€100 million), Lithuania (€35 million), Finland (€30 million) volunteered to allocate money. Germany agreed to finance almost a quarter of the ammunition — 180,000. Great Britain, France, Luxembourg, Slovenia, Denmark, Latvia and Poland will contribute or have already contributed, but the amounts are unknown.
- On March 8, the Czech Republic announced that it had collected funds for 300,000 ammunition. The first shells are promised to be delivered to Ukraine by June.
- On March 26, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Jan Lipavsky, stated that Ukraine could receive 1.5 million projectiles within the framework of the Czech initiative, instead of 800,000, as originally planned.