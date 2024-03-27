Poland will double its contribution to the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine

Warsaw will double its contribution to the Czech Republicʼs initiative to purchase ammunition for the needs of the Armed Forces outside the European Union. We are talking about the financing of 800,000 artillery ammunition.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Radoslav Sikorskyi, RMF24 reports.

During a visit to Riga (Latvia), the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry said that Poland and Latvia speak with one voice regarding Ukraine and have a common assessment of the geopolitical situation in the region. He noted that both Poland and Latvia are members of this ammunition procurement initiative.

Exactly how much and for what amount Poland will finance is not disclosed.