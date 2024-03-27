From April 2, Ukrainians will be able to submit applications to the Register of Damages Caused by the War

From April 2, Ukrainians will be able to submit applications to the Register of Damages Caused by the Russian Invasion of Ukraine (RD4U).

This is reported by the press service of the Register.

The RD4U Board has decided to open the Register for the submission of applications, evidence and related information after ensuring that the necessary formal and technical framework is in place. The opening of the Register will take place in The Hague.

The initial launch on April 2 will focus on one critical category — home damage or destruction. It is expected that 300-600 thousand applications will be submitted in this category. Soon, the Register plans to open additional categories, in particular for applications from people who were most affected by the war, as well as for damage or destruction of critical infrastructure objects of Ukraine. Later, other categories will be introduced.

A step-by-step approach will allow the Register to organize the efficient submission of applications, as well as to prepare for their quick processing.

Applications to the Register will be submitted through the Ukrainian application "Diia" — this is a simple, accessible and safe way. In addition, it will facilitate the process of gathering evidence to be added to applications.