The office of the Registry of Damages Caused by the War was opened in Kyiv. The main points

The office of the Registry of Damages Caused by the Russian Invasion of Ukraine has been opened in Kyiv, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced.

Launching the Register of Damages is the first step in the process of creating an international compensation mechanism. The registry will collect claims for compensation and evidence for each of them. Next, a Compensation Council will be formed, which will consider the submitted applications, as well as a Compensation Fund, from which compensation will be paid.

Already at the beginning of April, the international Registry of Damages for Ukraine will start accepting applications from victims of Russian aggression. Opening an office in Kyiv is one of the stages of preparing the registry.

The headquarters of the Loss Register is located in The Hague, but an office in Kyiv is needed to maintain working relations with the Ukrainian authorities. The representative office will also support potential applicants.