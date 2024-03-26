The number of victims of the Russian missile attack on Odesa has increased

Russia struck Odesa with two ballistic missiles on March 25 — the number of victims increased to ten.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper announced this.

Seven people are being treated in medical facilities, three were treated on the spot.

As a result of the Russian attack, almost 300 apartments were damaged, some buildings were destroyed, and the Sports Palace received significant damage.

The situation with energy supply

At the moment, Odesa and the region are using stabilization shutdown schedules. 23 thousand subscribers remain without electricity. In addition, due to yesterdayʼs bad weather, 62 settlements were temporarily disconnected from the electricity supply. Emergency crews are engaged in recovery.

There are 530 points of invincibility in the Odesa region.