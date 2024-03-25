The Russians hit Odesa with two ballistic missiles, injuring four people

On the afternoon of March 25, the Russians launched two ballistic missiles at the recreation area of Odesa. Two buildings were destroyed, and the blast wave knocked out windows in nearby buildings.

The Southern Defense Forces report that four people were injured.

Meanwhile, Odesa is still trying to recover from the March 22 shelling that damaged the cityʼs critical infrastructure. Currently, more than 300,000 subscribers are without electricity.

"Specialists are doing everything possible and impossible to return the light to the homes of Odessa residents. We keep calm, charge our power banks and believe in the Armed Forces," says the administration head Oleg Kiper.