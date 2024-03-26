The heating season in Kyiv is planned to end on March 28, taking into account the significant warming predicted by forecasters.

This was reported by the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko.

"Already this Thursday, the city will start disconnecting houses from heating. Let me remind you that the centralized heating system of Kyiv is the largest in Ukraine and one of the largest in Europe. Therefore, several days are needed both for its deployment and for the transition to summer mode. Taking this into account, we are starting the disconnection process from March 28," the mayorʼs message reads.

Heating systems in health care, culture, physical culture and sports, preschool and general secondary education institutions, as well as social service institutions and institutions are turned off upon written request of their managers.

Klitschko added that despite enormous risks and enemy shelling, Kyiv passed the heating season stably and without failures.