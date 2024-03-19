Ukraine will end the heating season early

Due to favorable weather conditions, Ukraine plans to finish the heating season early this year, at the end of March.

The head of “Naftogaz of Ukraine” Oleksiy Chernyshov stated this.

"Usually the heating season ends on April 15, but this year, due to the above-zero temperature, it will happen at the end of March," he said.

According to him, Ukraine passed the winter with gas exclusively of its own production.

"From 2023, I can proudly state that Ukraine will no longer import gas either from Russia or the European Union. We are self-sufficient," noted the head of “Naftogaz”.

At the same time, he admitted that due to the decrease in the population and the weakening of the economy, Ukraine has reduced consumption.