The UN Security Council adopted a resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza

The UN Security Council passed a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan, the release of hostages and the "urgent need to increase the flow" of aid to the Gaza Strip.

This is stated in the UN press release.

There were 14 votes for the resolution. The resolution was proposed by non-permanent members of the UN Security Council. The USA, which had previously promised similar resolutions three times, abstained this time during the vote. This is the first resolution adopted by the Security Council demanding a cease-fire in Gaza.

Here is what the new resolution provides:

The Security Council has called for a ceasefire during Ramadan, and Israel and Hamas must comply.

Release the hostages and ensure access to meeting their medical and other humanitarian needs. The parties must also comply with their obligations under international law.

Urgently increase the supply of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, strengthen the protection of civilians there.

Remove all obstacles to the delivery of humanitarian aid on a large scale.

The UN Security Council consists of 15 member states — 5 permanent and 10 non-permanent. The USA, China, France, Great Britain and Russia are regulars. The resolution itself is a call and is not binding. Israel and Hamas are expected to ignore it.

The war between Israel and Hamas

Active hostilities between Israel and Hamas have been ongoing since October 7, 2023, when militants of the Islamist group launched a massive missile attack on the southern and central regions of Israel, invaded the countryʼs territory, killed hundreds of civilians and took hostages. More than 130 people are currently being held captive by Hamas — most of them Israelis, but there are also foreigners. Recently, Israel confirmed the death of 31 of the 136 hostages held by Hamas.

Egypt threatens to suspend the peace treaty with Israel if it starts an attack on the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip. Egypt warns that fighting in this city will lead to a humanitarian disaster, because the main route for the supply of aid to the territory of Gaza will be closed.

On March 15, Israel approved plans to attack Rafah in southern Gaza and said the offensive was "necessary to achieve the objectives of the war." The start date is unknown.