UN: Israeli restrictions on Gaza food aid may constitute a war crime

Israelʼs restrictions on the import of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip can be equated to the war crime of starvation.

This was stated by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, The Guardian reports.

According to the UN, there is catastrophic hunger among the population in Gaza, its level is the worst according to the current classification system.

"The extent of Israel’s continued restrictions on entry of aid into Gaza, together with the manner in which it continues to conduct hostilities, may amount to the use of starvation as a method of war, which is a war crime," the commissioner noted.

Prior to Volker Turkʼs comments, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called the food shortage "entirely human-made." And then there was the Integrated Food Security Classification (IPC) report, which warned of imminent famine in the northern Gaza Strip.

Aid groups continue to blame Israel for the blockade of Gaza, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahuʼs government says it promotes aid to the Palestinians, with the UN and humanitarian groups blaming any problems with the quantity and pace of deliveries.

The issue of aid to Gaza has become a key point of contention between the administrations of US President Joe Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu, as the United States and other countries drop aid into Gaza and work to open a sea route from Cyprus.