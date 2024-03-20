UN: Israeli restrictions on Gaza food aid may constitute a war crime

Israelʼs restrictions on the import of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip can be equated to the war crime of starvation.
This was stated by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, The Guardian reports.
According to the UN, there is catastrophic hunger among the population in Gaza, its level is the worst according to the current classification system.
"The extent of Israel’s continued restrictions on entry of aid into Gaza, together with the manner in which it continues to conduct hostilities, may amount to the use of starvation as a method of war, which is a war crime," the commissioner noted.
Prior to Volker Turkʼs comments, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called the food shortage "entirely human-made." And then there was the Integrated Food Security Classification (IPC) report, which warned of imminent famine in the northern Gaza Strip.
Aid groups continue to blame Israel for the blockade of Gaza, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahuʼs government says it promotes aid to the Palestinians, with the UN and humanitarian groups blaming any problems with the quantity and pace of deliveries.
The issue of aid to Gaza has become a key point of contention between the administrations of US President Joe Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu, as the United States and other countries drop aid into Gaza and work to open a sea route from Cyprus.
- Active hostilities between Israel and Hamas have been ongoing since October 7, 2023, when militants of the Islamist group launched a massive rocket attack on the southern and central regions of Israel, invaded the countryʼs territory, killed hundreds of civilians and took hostages. More than 130 people are currently being held captive by Hamas — most of them Israelis, but there are also foreigners. Recently, Israel confirmed the death of 31 of the 136 hostages held by Hamas.
- Egypt threatens to suspend the peace treaty with Israel if it starts an attack on the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip. Egypt warns that fighting in this city will lead to a humanitarian disaster, because the main route for the supply of aid to the territory of Gaza will be closed.
- On March 15, Israel approved plans to attack Rafah in southern Gaza and said the offensive was "necessary to achieve the objectives of the war." The start date is unknown.