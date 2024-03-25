General Staff: Last day, the Ukrainian military destroyed 11 enemy tanks and 22 artillery systems. The situation at the front

During the past day, 60 combat clashes took place. The Russians lost, in particular, 11 tanks, 22 artillery systems and other military equipment.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack in the Synkivka area of the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the Ukrainian military repelled eight enemy attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka (Luhansk region), Yampolivka, and Vesele (Donetsk region).

In the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight enemy attacks in the Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka areas of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, defenders repelled ten attacks in the Berdychi and Pervomaiske areas of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces stopped 25 assaults in the districts of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Urozhaine.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the defenders three times in the districts of Staromayorske (Donetsk region) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia region). Ukrainian troops also repelled an attack in the Kherson direction.

At the same time, the Defense Forces continue to inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment.

During the past day, Ukrainian aviation struck eight areas where the enemyʼs military, weapons and equipment were concentrated.

The units of the missile forces hit two anti-aircraft defenses, three artillery pieces and the enemyʼs radio-electronic warfare station.

Estimated losses of the enemy in manpower and military equipment are as follows: