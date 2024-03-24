Russia released “Daggers” from the MiG-31K over the Lviv region

Russian MiG-31K fighter jets hit the Lviv region with Kinjal missiles around ten in the morning.

This was announced by the head of Lviv OVA Maksym Kozytskyi.

According to the leader, there have previously been two hits to the same critical infrastructure facility that the occupiers targeted at night.

Firefighters who extinguished the fire were warned in time about the attack. They managed to move to a safe place.