Russia released “Daggers” from the MiG-31K over the Lviv region

Russian MiG-31K fighter jets hit the Lviv region with Kinjal missiles around ten in the morning.
This was announced by the head of Lviv OVA Maksym Kozytskyi.
According to the leader, there have previously been two hits to the same critical infrastructure facility that the occupiers targeted at night.
Firefighters who extinguished the fire were warned in time about the attack. They managed to move to a safe place.
- An air alert was announced in the Lviv region at 09:31, the Russians launched four MiG-31K fighters from the Savasleyka airport. The monitoring group monitor reported that the rocket was flying through the Ternopil regionn to the city of Stryi in the Lviv region.
- Tonight, the Russians massively attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. About 20 missiles and seven Shahed drones flew over the Lviv region. Drones attacked a critical infrastructure object, which caused a fire.
- Later it was reported that one Russian cruise missile flew for 39 seconds into the territory of Poland in the area of the village of Oserdów. The missile attack was monitored by Polish F-16 fighters.
- In total, on the night of March 24, the Russians launched 29 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and 28 Shahed kamikaze drones over Ukraine. Air defense shot down 18 missiles and 25 drones within Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kyiv, Volyn, and Lviv regions.