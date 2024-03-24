Russia once again massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. What are the consequences of night shelling

On the night of March 24, the Russians once again massively shelled Ukraine. The occupiers launched cruise missiles from 14 sides of the Tu-95MS, as well as drones, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported.

Around five in the morning, rockets hit Kyiv, the Air Defense Forces were working. Kyivites heard explosions in various districts of the capital. Air defense shot down about ten Russian missiles.

In the Desnyan district of the capital, the fragments of the rocket fell in a wooded area, the mayor of the city, Vitaliy Klitschko, said. In the Shevchenkiv district, fragments of downed rockets fell on the territory of the park zone and residential buildings. There is damage to the facade of the high-rise building, the Kyiv city military administration reported. There is no severe damage or fire. No casualties.

About 20 missiles and seven Shahed drones flew over the Lviv region. Drones attacked a critical infrastructure facility. A fire broke out, said the head of the regional military administration, Maksym Kozytskyi. There was no information about the victims.

Later it was reported that one Russian cruise missile flew for 39 seconds into the territory of Poland in the area of the village of Oserdów. The monitoring group monitor wrote that the missile attack was observed by Polish F-16s.

In Kryvyi Rih, heat networks and power lines were damaged due to falling debris, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Mykola Lukashuk, reported. In the city, several boiler houses have been shut down. Six hospitals, over one and a half hundred educational institutions and three thousand houses, where 76 thousand people live, were left without heat.

In the Nikopol region, debris from a downed drone damaged an energy facility. After that, more than three thousand subscribers in the city and more than 6.4 thousand in the district were left without electricity. Electricity has already been restored.

In total, today, the Russians launched 29 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles and 28 Shahed kamikaze drones over Ukraine. Air defense shot down 18 missiles and 25 drones within Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kyiv, Volyn and Lviv regions.