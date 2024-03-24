Air defense of Ukraine shot down 18 cruise missiles and 25 Shahed drones at night

On the night of March 24, the Russian Air Force launched 29 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles (from 14 Tu-95MS bombers) and 28 Shahed kamikaze drones over Ukraine. Air defense shot down 18 missiles and 25 drones within Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kyiv, Volyn and Lviv regions.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The planes took off from the airfield in the city of Engels (Russia), and the drones were launched from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region (Russia) and the Crimean Cape Chauda.

One Russian cruise missile flew for 39 seconds into the territory of Poland near the village of Oserduw. Then she flew to Lviv. The countryʼs Ministry of Defense reports that its route was monitored and "necessary protective measures were taken." The department does not specify what this means.

The monitoring group monitor wrote that the missile attack was observed by Polish F-16s.

Consequences of the attack

In the Kyiv region, anti-aircraft defense shot down about 10 missiles, the Kyiv military city administration reported. In the Desnyan district of the capital, debris fell on the territory of forest plantations. In Shevchenkivskyi district — on the territory of the park zone and residential buildings. The facade of a multi-story building was damaged. There is no information about the victims.

In the Lviv region, Shahed enemies attacked a critical infrastructure facility. A fire broke out, the head of the regional military administration reported. There was no information about the victims.

In Kryvyi Rih, heating networks and power lines were damaged due to falling debris. In the city, several boiler houses have been shut down. 6 hospitals, more than 150 educational institutions and 3,000 houses, where 76,000 people live, were left without heat, administration reported.

In the Nikopol region, debris from a downed drone damaged an energy facility, the regional administration reports. After that, more than 3,000 subscribers in the city and more than 6,400 in the district were left without electricity. Electricity has already been restored.