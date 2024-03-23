In Kharkiv, 35% of residential buildings were connected to electricity. Restoration work is ongoing

In Kharkiv, approximately 35% of residential buildings were connected to electricity, and 50% to heating. Due to serious damage to the infrastructure, experts cannot say when the electricity will be fully restored to the citizens.
This was announced by the head of the city Igor Terekhov on the air of the national telethon.
Terekhov noted that relevant services will work throughout the night to connect Kharkiv residents to heat. Street lights were turned off in the city, electric transport is not working — there is not enough power to power the facilities.
Now all districts of the city are provided with water supply, and almost half of Kharkiv residents have hot water.
Kharkiv currently has the most difficult situation with electricity supply — Ukrenergo and Yoblenergo are working on the gradual restoration of power according to the backup scheme.
- On the night of March 22, the Russians massively attacked the energy sector of Ukraine. The occupiers hit the largest hydroelectric plant — Dnipro HPP (Zaporizhzhia). Zaporizhzhia NPP lost one power line, thermal power plant equipment was damaged. There were strikes on energy facilities in Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, and Odesa regions.
- According to Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko, this is the largest Russian attack on the Ukrainian energy system in recent times, the purpose of which is "to try again, like last year, to cause a large-scale disruption in work."