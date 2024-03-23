Terrorist attack in the Moscow region: the death toll in Crocus City Hall has increased to 93, suspects in the attack have been found

The number of people killed in the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall shopping center near Moscow has increased to 93, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation reports. Three children were among the dead. At least 121 were injured, according to the list of hospitalized patients published on the website of the Ministry of Health of the Moscow region.

Search operations are still ongoing in the mall, state media reported. Firefighters are on the spot extinguishing the fire in the concert hall, where terrorists shot dozens of people. The roof collapsed over the hall itself.

Meanwhile, Telegram channels 112, Baza and "Ostrozhno, novosti" write that in the Bryansk region, near the village of Hatsun, a white car in which the suspects could be was shot. The Reno car did not stop at the request of the security forces and tried to run away.

One man was shot, one was detained, and the other two fled into the forest. There are four suspects in the terrorist attack. Previously, all of them are citizens of Tajikistan. In the interior of the car, they found a PM pistol, a magazine for an AKM machine gun and passports of citizens of Tajikistan, State Duma deputy Oleksandr Khinshtein reports.

Baza published a photo of the car and the murdered suspect.

Russian Telegram channels, citing sources, write that the terrorist act was carried out by Makhmadrasul Nasridinov (37 years old), Rivozhydin Ismonov (51 years old), Shokhinjonn Safolzoda (21 years old) and Rustam Nazarov (29 years old). Officially, the security agencies of the Russian Federation did not report data on the suspects.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan stated that it did not receive information from the Russian authorities about the involvement of its citizens in the terrorist attack. It is considered fake.

At 10:10 a.m., the Kremlin press service reported that the head of the FSB, Oleksandr Bortnikov, had informed Putin about the detention of 11 people, including four terrorists who were believed to have participated in the attack on Crocus City Hall.