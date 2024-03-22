The Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied the involvement of Ukraine in the shooting near Moscow

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs categorically rejected accusations of Ukraineʼs alleged involvement in the shooting at the Crocus City Hall concert hall near Moscow. The agency emphasized that this terrorist attack is a planned provocation by the Russian Federation to incite anti-Ukrainian hysteria.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The department added that in this way the leadership of the Russian Federation wants to create conditions for strengthening the mobilization of Russians to participate in the war and discredit Ukraine in the eyes of the international community.

"There are no red lines for Putinʼs dictatorship. It is ready to kill its own citizens for political purposes, just as during the war against Ukraine it killed thousands of peaceful Ukrainians as a result of rocket attacks, artillery shelling and torture," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized.

A fire in Krasnohorsk near Moscow, where unknown people started shooting.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on the international community to reject Russiaʼs accusations of Ukraineʼs alleged involvement in the shooting in Krasnohorsk and to strengthen support for Ukraine in the war.

What preceded

On the evening of March 22 , in Krasnogorsk near Moscow, a shooting occurred in the Crocus City Hall concert hall before the start of the performance of the band "Piknik". According to preliminary data, 40 people were killed and more than 100 injured, but the number of victims could be higher. The fire in the shopping center cannot be extinguished.

The GUR declared that the terrorist attack near Moscow was a deliberate provocation by the Russian special services at the behest of Putin. In this way, the leadership of the Russian Federation wants to justify even tougher strikes on Ukraine and total mobilization in Russia.