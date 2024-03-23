The General Staff stated that the Russians had lost another 1,050 soldiers. There were 57 clashes at the front

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named the estimated losses of the Russians as of March 23 and spoke about the current situation at the front.

During the past day, 57 combat clashes took place.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 3 unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Sinkivka, Tabaivka, Berestov settlements of the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, 5 enemy attacks were repulsed in the areas of the settlements of Bilogorivka in the Luhansk region and Spirne in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops.

In the Bakhmut direction, the soldiers repelled 2 enemy attacks in the area of the Klishchiivka point in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, defenders repelled almost 10 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske points in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane, and Urozhaine settlements, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense more than 20 times.

In the Orykhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked defendersʼ positions 7 times in the areas of Staromayorske settlements of Donetsk region and Robotyne of Zaporizhzhya region.

During the day, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Kherson direction.

Russian losses per day

According to the General Staff, during the past day (March 22), the occupiers lost approximately 1,050 soldiers (killed/wounded), 12 tanks, 19 armored vehicles and 36 artillery systems, 57 vehicles and another 19 special vehicles. Also, in the statistics for the past day, there are data on the downing of 75 drones, most of them Shahed, and 39 cruise missiles. These are data on repelling a massive missile attack on Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure.