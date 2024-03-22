Commander-in-Chief Syrsky announced the reformation of some troop groups

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky announced the reformatting of some groups of troops (forces). First of all, it is about management personnel potential, its competent and rational redistribution.
Organizational measures are now being taken to simplify and maximize the quality and efficiency of management. Military organizational structures that are directly involved in repelling Russian aggression are being optimized.
Syrsky emphasized that the priority remains the rotation of combat brigade personnel.
"In addition, it is important to pay more attention to the issues of resting our soldiers, replenishing weapons and military equipment, and restoring the brigadesʼ combat capability in general. This process has already been launched, and it will only increase in the future," said Syrskyi.
- On February 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced that Chief Sirskyi is conducting an audit of the Armed Forces. He wants to visit every brigade in every direction to draw conclusions. The audit should give an accurate picture of what is done in the teams. It is necessary to regulate the issue of reserves, rotations, military training and the receipt of equipment. Some crews did not receive the promised equipment, and this should be taken into account during planning.
- Later, Syrsky stated that some brigades were unable to hold back enemy attacks and hold their positions due to insufficient training, experience and responsibility of their commanders. Taking this into account, Syrskyi announced personnel changes among brigade commanders.