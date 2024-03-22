Commander-in-Chief Syrsky announced the reformation of some troop groups

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky announced the reformatting of some groups of troops (forces). First of all, it is about management personnel potential, its competent and rational redistribution.

Organizational measures are now being taken to simplify and maximize the quality and efficiency of management. Military organizational structures that are directly involved in repelling Russian aggression are being optimized.

Syrsky emphasized that the priority remains the rotation of combat brigade personnel.

"In addition, it is important to pay more attention to the issues of resting our soldiers, replenishing weapons and military equipment, and restoring the brigadesʼ combat capability in general. This process has already been launched, and it will only increase in the future," said Syrskyi.