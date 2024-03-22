The number of victims of the attack on Zaporizhzhia increased to 25. Three more people died

The number of people injured as a result of the morning missile attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 25 people, the State Emergency Service informs.

The head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov also reported on the dead as a result of the Russian attack — an eight-year-old girl and her 35-year-old father. They died in the private sector. In addition, the 62-year-old driver of the trolleybus, which was moving along the HPP dam, was fatally wounded. There were no passengers in the vehicle.