General Staff: Last day, the Russians lost eight tanks and 35 artillery systems. What is the situation at the front?

During the past day, 74 combat clashes took place, during which the enemy lost eight tanks, 35 artillery systems and other military equipment.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks in the Sinkivka area of the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Spirne, Terni, Vesele, and Rozdolivka, Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the Ukrainian military repelled 15 attacks in Bohdanivka, Ivanovske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka districts of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks in the districts of Berdychiv, Semenivka, Tonenke, and Pervomaiske in Donetsk region.

Ukrainian fighters repelled 25 attacks in the Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane and Urozhainedistricts in the Novopavlivkadirection.

In the Orykhiv direction, the enemy attacked the defendersʼ positions eight times in the districts of Staromayorske, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

Also, during the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aviation struck seven areas where the military, weapons, military equipment and two anti-aircraft missile complexes of the enemy were concentrated. The units of the missile forces hit the enemyʼs artillery and two anti-aircraft defenses.

In general, the approximate losses of the Russians in the war are as follows: