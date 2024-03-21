The ex-head of the Kyiv metro Brahinskyi filed the credentials of a deputy of the “UDAR” faction. Journalists found his undeclared property

The former director of the Kyiv Metro Viktor Brahinskyi resigns as a deputy of the "UDAR" faction in the Kyiv City Council after a high-profile investigation by journalists into the Bihus.Info project.

This was reported by the Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko.

According to the mayor, law enforcement agencies will further deal with the published facts of the journalistic investigation.

In addition to Brahinskyi, Ilya Kushnir, who "too rarely attended the meetings of the Kyiv City Council" has his parliamentary powers.