The ex-head of the Kyiv metro Brahinskyi filed the credentials of a deputy of the “UDAR” faction. Journalists found his undeclared property

The former director of the Kyiv Metro Viktor Brahinskyi resigns as a deputy of the "UDAR" faction in the Kyiv City Council after a high-profile investigation by journalists into the Bihus.Info project.
This was reported by the Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko.
According to the mayor, law enforcement agencies will further deal with the published facts of the journalistic investigation.
In addition to Brahinskyi, Ilya Kushnir, who "too rarely attended the meetings of the Kyiv City Council" has his parliamentary powers.
- On March 14, 2024, journalists found Brahinskyiʼs undeclared property — its total value is equal to Brahinskyiʼs official salary for the past 40 years, i.e. 52 million hryvnias. Then Klitschko announced that he would remove Viktor Brahinskyi from the duties of the director of the capital metro.
- Already on March 15, Brahinskyi wrote an application for dismissal, after the publication of the first part of the journalistsʼ investigation. The duties of the head of the utility company are temporarily performed by the chief engineer of the Kyiv Metro Viktor Vyhivskyi. Brahinskyi himself stated that the decision to leave his post was his personal, and "there was a lot of manipulation around the subway, sometimes outright lies," which allegedly made work difficult.
- On March 18, the second part of the investigation came out, where it is said that the Kyiv Metro had concluded contracts for hundreds of millions of hryvnias with Brahinskyiʼs entourage for years. In the reports of the metro, journalists discovered companies allegedly related to his sisters, long-time business partner Kyryl Kryvets, and Kryvetsʼ mother-in-law. Bihus.Info claims that the latterʼs firm received more than a billion hryvnias from the Kyiv Metro, but the metro decided to keep the details of this contract secret. Mayor Klitschko urged journalists to pass this information on to law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies.