The head of the Kyiv Metro Viktor Brahinskyi, has written a resignation letter. Journalists found his undeclared property

The head of the “Kyiv Metropoliten” ME Viktor Brahinskyi wrote a resignation letter after the release of the first part of the Bihus.info investigation into the officialʼs undeclared property.

The duties of the head of the utility company will be temporarily performed by the chief engineer of the Kyiv Metro Viktor Vyhivskyi, the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) reported.

Journalists of the Bihus.info project analyzed the officialʼs income declarations and claim that his relatives recently purchased assets totaling $1.5 million.

Two two-room apartments in the White Lines residential complex purchased in January 2024 were arranged for Brahinskyʼs mother. Each of them costs from 10 million hryvnias, but the woman refused to explain where she got such money.

At the same time, the ex-wife of the person involved in the plot Olha Brahinska bought a two-room apartment in the "Richmond" residential complex for three million hryvnias. According to Bihus.Info, they still live together. In addition, Braginska owns a plot for $760 000 in the elite village of Kozyn.

In addition, a few years ago, Brahinskyi sold a plot of land to his own sister at a price ten times higher than the market price — 2 million hryvnias.

The value of all undeclared property is equal to Brahinskyʼs official salary for the past 40 years — 52 million hryvnias.