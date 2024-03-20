Law enforcement officers identified the occupier who participated in the shooting of civilian cars in Hostomel

The Russian Guard officer who participated in the shooting of civilian cars in Hostomel has been identified. He was informed of the suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war.

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine writes about this.

The investigation revealed that the suspect is the deputy platoon commander of the special unit of the National Guard of the Russian Federation in the Krasnoyarsk Territory. In Hostomel, he and other occupiers received orders from their commander to kill civilians.

On the second day of the full-scale war, the occupier, without warning, opened fire from a small-arms weapon on a civilian car at the combat positions in the area of Shevchenko and Svyato-Pokrovska Streets. The driver received numerous gunshot wounds, but managed to escape.

In total, the servicemen of the detachment were involved in the shooting of 12 vehicles in Hostomel, as a result of which 11 civilians were killed and 15 more were wounded.

In September 2022, in Ukraine, the identities of five Russian occupiers from a combined detachment of Russian Guardia units were established, who shot ten civilian cars with people in Hostomel on February 25. Then SBU found out that the order to shoot at civilians was given not only by the commander, but also by the deputy commander. For more than six hours, the Russians shot cars with local residents.