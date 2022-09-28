Law enforcement officers identified five Russian soldiers who shot 10 cars with people in Hostomel

Law enforcement officers and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) have established the identities of five Russian riot police officers who shot 10 civilian cars with people in Hostomel on February 25.

This was reported by the press services of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office and the SSU.

The war crimes were committed by servicemen of the joint unit of the Russian Guard units, who failed to complete the combat task of capturing Kyiv, retreated to Hostomel and were ordered to shoot all moving cars.

The occupiers killed five civilians and wounded six more who tried to leave the city towards the capital. A combined group of occupiers from Kemerovo and Novokuznetsk stood in the area of Shevchenko and Sviato-Pokrovska Streets. They shot cars with local residents for more than six hours.

It was possible to establish the Russians with the help of surveillance cameras. They recorded the moments of the shooting, which can be seen on the video of law enforcement officers.

It is interesting that during the shooting of one of the cars, the Russians accidentally shot their own soldier, who was in the line of fire.

Investigators determined that each passenger car received at least 36 hits. The Russians fired a total of 178 bullets into one of the cars.

It was established that the criminal order to shoot at civilians was given by the commander of the police unit in the Krasnoyarsk region, his deputy and the deputy head of the Rosguard department in the Krasnoyarsk region. They have already been identified. The identities of the two soldiers who carried out the order were also established.

The five invaders were notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code (violations of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder).