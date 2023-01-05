The police have identified most of the Russian soldiers who shot civilians on the Zhytomyr highway in March

Ukraine identified most of the Russian military, which shot 10 civilian cars in Kyiv region in March. Then 13 people died, six more were wounded. The commander in charge of the shooting was informed of the suspicion.
The National Police of Ukraine declared this on January 5.
These are battalion-tactical groups from the 5th separate tank brigade of the Russian army. One group took up a position in the village of Berezivka in the Buchansk district, the second — at a gas station near the village of Myla, also in the Bucha district.
It was the second battalion-tactical group that committed the most shootings and murders on the Zhytomyr highway. Russian tanks were stationed behind the gas station, near and opposite it, blocking traffic in both directions. The next day, March 4, the occupiers shot five cars. At that time, seven Ukrainians were killed, and four more received gunshot wounds.
Two cars were the first to come under fire: one was occupied by a married couple who survived. A family with a small child was traveling in the second car. They managed to drive much further under fire than the car in front, so the occupiers began to fire heavily at the car: a two-year-old girl and her father received gunshot wounds, and the mother died. The wounded father with the child in his arms walked quite a long distance, then a driver who was passing nearby took them to the nearest Ukrainian checkpoint.
On March 7, the occupiers fired at the convoy and 14-15 vehicles. The first three cars were under fire. In the first car was a family with a 7-year-old child, as well as their neighbor. The childʼs mother died instantly. The father, trying to save his son, got out of the car with his hands raised — he was shot in front of the boy. The occupiers took the woman and child, then released them.
The investigation established that the Russian military shot 10 vehicles from March 4 to 25: 13 people were killed and six were wounded. And this is only data about people who were driving cars, but the police also have evidence of the killing of civilians in nearby settlements and those people who tried to pass by the Russian military positions on foot. When the occupiers began to retreat in March, they burned the cars and bodies of the people who remained there.
- Law enforcement officers and the Security Service of Ukraine have established the identities of five Russian riot police officers who shot 10 civilian cars with people in Hostomel on February 25. The invaders killed five civilians and wounded six people who were trying to leave the city towards the capital. A consolidated group of occupiers from Kemerovo and Novokuznetsk stood in the area of Shevchenko and Svyato-Pokrovska Streets. They shot cars with local residents for more than six hours.