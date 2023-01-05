The police have identified most of the Russian soldiers who shot civilians on the Zhytomyr highway in March

Ukraine identified most of the Russian military, which shot 10 civilian cars in Kyiv region in March. Then 13 people died, six more were wounded. The commander in charge of the shooting was informed of the suspicion.

The National Police of Ukraine declared this on January 5.

These are battalion-tactical groups from the 5th separate tank brigade of the Russian army. One group took up a position in the village of Berezivka in the Buchansk district, the second — at a gas station near the village of Myla, also in the Bucha district.

It was the second battalion-tactical group that committed the most shootings and murders on the Zhytomyr highway. Russian tanks were stationed behind the gas station, near and opposite it, blocking traffic in both directions. The next day, March 4, the occupiers shot five cars. At that time, seven Ukrainians were killed, and four more received gunshot wounds.