The Russians have tripled the intensity of shelling of the Sumy region this year

Russian troops significantly increased the intensity of shelling of the Sumy region. Over the past 2.5 months, it has increased three times.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Artyukh.

According to him, 40% to 50% of the housing stock was destroyed in border settlements. The most powerful blows are inflicted by aviation, which drops guided aerial bombs (KABs). There were 111 such attacks in the last week.

Law enforcement officers recorded 274 strikes in the region in the past day alone. Private houses, three high-rise buildings, a utility room, a shop and a garage were damaged.

Currently, the evacuation of local residents from the border is ongoing. Police officers are taking people from the border settlements of the Okhtyrka district to safer places. You can contact line 102 for assistance in evacuation.

In addition to the shelling, the greatest activity of sabotage and reconnaissance groups is observed in the Sumy region. People are constantly being urged to evacuate.