People are being evacuated from the border of the Sumy region. Russia is intensifying shelling

For the sixth day in a row, the evacuation of local residents continues from the border settlements of the Okhtyrka district of the Sumy region. Russia increased its shelling.
This was reported to the National Police.
"After the systematic airstrikes of the Russians, even those who did not plan to leave their native places are leaving. Locals say that it is no longer possible to stay here. The enemy is prowling everywhere, it is difficult to find the buildings that survived the raids of the occupiers," they wrote there.
Law enforcement officers call on residents of settlements that are constantly under Russian shelling to leave for safer places. You can contact line 102 for assistance in evacuation.
Only in the past day, the Russians have struck 463 strikes in the Sumy region. One person died, another was injured. Damaged houses, hospital, library, kindergarten.
- The day before, the defenders repelled three Russian SRGs [sabotage and reconnaissance groups] in the Sumy region. In the region there is the greatest activity of sabotage and intelligence groups. People are constantly urged to evacuate from the border with Russia.
- On March 14, television and radio signals disappeared in the cities of Sumy, Shostka, Bilopillia and Trostyanets due to enemy shelling. The Russians targeted radio engineering facilities in the Sumy region.
- At the end of December 2023, all residents of 19 settlements in the Sumy region, which are located in a five-kilometer zone along the border with Russia, were completely evacuated. Russian occupiers shell the border every day, destroying infrastructure and houses and killing people.