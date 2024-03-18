The Russians shelled Kryvyi Rih and the Sumy region. There is a deceased

At night, the Russian invaders attacked Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out in one of the five-story buildings. The rescuers managed to eliminate it, as well as take 28 residents of the building to a safe zone. There are no dead or injured, reported the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, in the Sumy region, law enforcement officers are recording the consequences of regular enemy shelling. During the day, the occupiers made 463 strikes on the region. One person died, another was injured, the National Police reported.

15 private households, three high-rise and five private residential buildings, an administrative building, a hospital, a library, and a kindergarten were damaged.