Air defense forces shot down 17 attack drones in nine regions

On the night of March 18, the Russian occupiers launched 22 Shahed attack drones from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region in Russia.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Air defense forces destroyed 17 drones within Kyiv, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, and Rivne regions.

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and Ground Forces, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, and electronic warfare equipment were involved in the defense of the sky.

The Russians also attacked Ukraine with five S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles, which were directed at the Kharkiv region, and two Kh-59 guided air missiles hit the Sumy region.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The occupiers directed a rocket attack on the Kharkiv region at the border fire department. The rescuer was injured. The building of the fire department was damaged, windows, doors, gates were broken, and four fire and rescue vehicles were also damaged.

Telegram / ДСНС України

Medical aid was provided to the victim with an arm injury on the spot.