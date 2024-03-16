After the missile attack on Odesa, the Ministry of Internal Affairs will analyze the algorithm of emergency services

After the Russian missile attack on Odesa, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine will analyze the algorithm of emergency services.

This was stated by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, following an operational meeting with the leadership of the State Emergency Service, the National Police, the State Border Guard Service, and the territorial command of the National Guard.

According to Klymenko, the emergency services of the MIA system are fully prepared to respond to emergency situations.

"At the same time, he instructed to carry out a detailed analysis of the existing instructions and, if necessary, to make adjustments to the work algorithm, taking into account the operational situation," the minister noted.

On March 15, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported at 11:04 a.m. that a Russian missile was flying towards Odessa. After 13 minutes, the PS reported a ballistic threat to the southern regions and urged not to ignore the alarm. At that time, explosions rang out in the city. One of the rockets hit a residential area — rescuers and medics immediately arrived there. At that moment, a second missile hit them.

In total, more than 70 wounded and 21 dead are currently known, among them, in particular, medics, rescuers and law enforcement officers. In Odesa and the region, March 16 was declared a day of mourning for those killed in the Russian missile attack.