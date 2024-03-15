Strike on Odesa: Occupiers hit with “Iskander-M” missiles

Russian occupiers attacked Odesa on March 15 with Iskander-M ballistic missiles fired from the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces.

A three-story building, a recreational facility, at least 10 private houses, a service station, a low-pressure gas pipeline, ambulances and fire-rescue vehicles were damaged by the missile attack.

Rescuers extinguished the fire and are now sorting out the debris.

On this day, 14 people, including residents of the area, a medic and a rescue worker, were killed by the Russians. Another 46 people were injured.