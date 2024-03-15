Strike on Odesa: Occupiers hit with “Iskander-M” missiles

Russian occupiers attacked Odesa on March 15 with Iskander-M ballistic missiles fired from the temporarily occupied Crimea.
This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces.
A three-story building, a recreational facility, at least 10 private houses, a service station, a low-pressure gas pipeline, ambulances and fire-rescue vehicles were damaged by the missile attack.
Rescuers extinguished the fire and are now sorting out the debris.
On this day, 14 people, including residents of the area, a medic and a rescue worker, were killed by the Russians. Another 46 people were injured.
- On March 15, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported at 11:04 a.m. that a Russian missile was flying towards Odesa. After 13 minutes, the Air Force reported a ballistic threat to the southern regions and urged not to ignore the alarm. At that time, explosions rang out in the city. Mourning will be announced in Odesa.