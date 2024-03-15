Missile attack on Odesa: The number of dead has increased to 14, more than 40 people are injured

The number of people killed in Odesa due to a Russian missile attack has increased to 8 people. One paramedic and one rescuer were among the dead. More than 20 people were injured. However, the data is still being verified.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office informed that it has started a pre-trial investigation into violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The prosecutorʼs office provided data on the victims as of 1:40 p.m.

At 2:04 p.m., the head of the regional administration Oleh Kiper reported that 14 people were killed and 46 were injured. All the victims are civilians, rescuers and medics. Mourning will be announced in the city.

At the site of the impact, 10 private houses, a service station, a gas pipeline and two fire and rescue vehicles were destroyed or damaged. Fires are currently being extinguished at the site.

