Mourning was announced in Odesa and the region. Russia launched the deadliest missile attack on the city

In Odesa and the region, March 16 was declared a day of mourning for those killed in a Russian missile attack that claimed the lives of 20 people.

This was reported by Oleg Kiper, the head of OVA.

"Today, the city and region declared mourning for 20 people who died as a result of the most massive Russian terrorist attack in Odesa. Once again, I express my sincere condolences to the families of the victims," said the head of the OVA.

Currently, 40 injured people are in hospitals, nine of them are in serious condition. The total number of victims is 75 people.

On March 15, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported at 11:04 a.m. that a Russian missile was flying towards Odessa. After 13 minutes, the PS reported a ballistic threat to the southern regions and urged not to ignore the alarm. At that time, explosions rang out in the city. One of the rockets hit a residential area — rescuers and medics immediately arrived there. At that moment, a second missile hit them.

In the city, a three-story building, a recreational facility, at least 10 private houses, a service station, a low-pressure gas pipeline, ambulances and fire-rescue vehicles were damaged.

The mayor of the city, Gennadiy Trukhanov, announced that his former first deputy Serhiy Tetyukhin, who was mobilized to the Armed Forces in the fall of 2023, was killed as a result of a Russian missile attack. Another victim of the attack was the commander of the special forces battalion of the National Police of Ukraine "Tsunami" Oleksandr Hostishchev.