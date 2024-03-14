The court extended the preventive measure against Roman Hrynkevych and reduced the amount of bail

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv kept Roman Hrynkevych in custody until April 17 and reduced the amount of the bail — from 500 to 469 million hryvnias, Suspilne reports.

According to the prosecutor, Roman Hrynkevych can hide from the investigation and the court, as well as go abroad, so he asked to continue the preventive measure in the form of detention.

Hrynkevychʼs lawyers say they will file an appeal.

Roman Hrynkevych is one of the five suspects in the case of the purchase of low-quality clothing for the Armed Forces, which caused losses to the state of almost a billion hryvnias.

The case of the Hrynkevychs

A few months ago, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) initiated criminal proceedings on the fact of the procurement of clothes and underwear for the Armed Forces. Companies of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych won 23 tenders for the supply of clothing to the Ministry of Defense worth over 1.5 billion hryvnias. The companies did not fulfill their obligations or did it improperly, which caused the state more than a billion hryvnias in losses.

On December 29, 2023, the businessman tried to bribe an investigator of the State Bureau of Investigation — then he was detained. Currently, the Ministry of Defense has terminated all contracts with Hrynkevychʼs companies, and the court has seized the property of his family and companies controlled by him.

Hrynkevychʼs son, Roman, is also involved in the case of the procurement of clothing for the army. He tried to leave the country and was detained on January 22, 2024 in Odesa. Three more people involved in the procurement case were also detained — they and Ihor and Roman Hrynkevych are currently in custody.

Also, the State Bureau of Investigation has a decision to seize the property of Roman Hrynkevychʼs ex-fiancée, artist Sofia Morozyuk. Morozyuk herself rejects suspicions that she received apartments, cars and real estate from Roman Hrynkevych or his family. Morozyuk assures that during the period of the relationship, she received only an engagement ring and a necklace, which she promised to sell.