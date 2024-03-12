Air Defense Forces destroyed 17 attack drones overnight

On the night of March 12, the Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine with Shahed attack drones. Air Defense Forces destroyed 17 out of 22 launched drones.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shock drones attacked, in particular, the southern regions of Ukraine. During two and a half hours, the air defense repulsed the drone attack and destroyed eight targets, the Southern Defense Forces clarified.

Two drones were destroyed in the Kherson region, four in the sky over the Mykolaiv region, two more left the operational zone of the Southern Defense Forces in the direction of the Dnipropetrovsk region, where they were eliminated.

Russian troops also launched an Kh-59 missile from a tactical aircraft. She was flying from the Black Sea in the direction of Odesa. Air defense units destroyed it over the sea.