During the night, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 35 attack drones

On the night of March 10, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and 39 Shahed type UAVs. Air defense forces managed to shoot down 35 drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Russians hit Kharkiv region and Donetsk region with rockets. They launched drones from Cape Chauda in Crimea and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia.

Air defense combat operations were carried out within the Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Odesa, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions.

Most of the drones were destroyed by the mobile fire teams of the Defense Forces. Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, and means of radio-electronic warfare were also involved in repelling the air attack.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

There are hits in Odesa region — a building was damaged, in Mykolaiv region — a power line was damaged, and in Dnipropetrovsk region — a rocket hit an enterprise, a 58-year-old man was injured.