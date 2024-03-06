The occupiers shelled the port infrastructure in Odesa — five people were killed

On the morning of March 6, the Russian occupiers attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa. As a result, five people died.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Naval Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, in comments to Suspilne, RBC-Ukraine, and UP.

Currently, the number of injured is being determined. Investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the Russian war crime.

At the time of the attack on the Odesa port, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis were there. According to the president, they saw this blow.

The Greek prime minister said he heard a siren and the sounds of explosions that were close by. For him, it became "a very impressive experience".

At the same time, the spokeswoman of the Southern Defense Forces, Nataliya Gumenyuk, said on the Donbas.Realiya broadcast that the missile attack on Odesa was not connected with the visit of President Zelenskyi and Prime Minister Mitsotakis.

"Yes, there was a missile attack on Odesa, presumably with ballistic weapons, hitting one of the buildings in the port infrastructure. But this is in no way connected with a specific visit," she said.