Russia attacked Odesa when Zelensky and the Prime Minister of Greece were there. There are dead people

Russian invaders attacked Odesa in the morning of March 6. At that time, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis were in the city.

As the president reported, there are dead and wounded people due to the Russian attack, "Suspilne" reports.

"We saw this blow today. You see who we are dealing with. They [Russians] donʼt care where to hit. I know there were victims today. I donʼt know all the details yet, but I know [about the attack]. There are dead, and there are wounded," Zelensky noted.

Mitsotakis and Zelensky were in the port during the attack.

"President Zelensky and his staff showed and explained to us the importance of the port and what is being done to restore and strengthen the Ukrainian sea route and what damage it suffered during the attacks. Already at the very end, we heard the sound of [air raid] sirens and explosions that were very close to us. We didnʼt have time to go to a safe place. Itʼs a very impressive experience," added the Greek Prime Minister.

Earlier, a number of media and bloggers, referring to the Greek newspaper ProtoThema, wrote that Russia in Odesa launched a missile attack near Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs cortege.

However, the newspaper first referred to a Ukrainian journalist who suggested that if the president was in the city, the enemy could be targeting him. However, it later clarified that the explosion occurred approximately 150 meters from the Greek consulate in Odesa. State Minister Stavros Papastavrou told ProtoThema that everything is fine with the mission.