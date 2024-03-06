Sumy, Odesa and Khmelnytskyi regions were affected by the night attack of Shahed drones. There are wounded

Sumy and Odesa were affected by the night attack of Shahed kamikaze drones.

There were at least 3 explosions in Sumy, the "North" command reported. Damaged civil infrastructure and residential buildings. According to the prosecutorʼs office, seven people were injured, including a 10-year-old boy, and apartments in 11 apartment buildings and a preschool building were damaged. About 20 cars were also damaged.

In the Odesa region, drone debris damaged a recreational facility, a gas pipeline, and residential buildings, the head of the Regional Military Administation Oleh Kiper said. There are no dead or injured. 18 drones were shot down in the region. Kiper added that drone maneuvers in residential areas made it difficult for the Air Defense Forces.

Six Shahed were shot down in the Khmelnytskyi region. The infrastructure facility was damaged, the Regional Military Administation reported. Several settlements remain without power. There is damage to the roof and ceiling of a private house. The authorities do not disclose other details.