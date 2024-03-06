Russia launched 5 missiles and 42 attack drones over Ukraine at night

The Defense Forces shot down 38 Shahed in the Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Vinnytsia and Sumy regions on the night of March 6.

In total, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 42 attack drones and 5 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles. Rockets were launched from occupied Donetsk region, and drones were launched from four directions: Chauda, Balaklava (Crimea), Kursk region, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation).

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and means of radio-electronic warfare were involved in repelling the air attack.