Zelensky said that a ballistic missile in Odesa hit the Prime Minister of Greece 300-400 meters from him

During the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Odesa on March 6, the Russians attacked the city with ballistic missiles. The missile hit 300-400 meters from the place where the leaders were.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview for the Italian program Cinque minuti.

Zelensky noted that the occupiers fired a missile from the temporarily occupied Crimea. According to him, she arrived very quickly. At the time of the shelling, he and the Greek Prime Minister were in the Odessa seaport.

"I donʼt know who this hit was aimed at. In any case, it is something incredible when we have the prime minister of another state. Iʼm not talking about myself, Iʼm talking about some respect for the leaders of other countries, for the people of other countries. You see that it simply does not exist from Russia, from Putin," Zelensky informed.

The Ukrainian president also noted that the Greek prime minister "was surprised" by such a blow.