CNN: A Russian missile exploded 500 meters from Zelensky and the Prime Minister of Greece in Odesa

The Russian missile exploded only 500 meters from the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who were holding a meeting in Odesa on March 6.

CNN writes about this with reference to a source familiar with the situation.

The publication writes that the convoy carrying the leaders during their visit to Odesa felt the "impact of the strike" — the group saw a mushroom-shaped cloud of smoke.

Zelensky and Mitsotakis themselves were not injured. Five people died as a result of the impact.

"We saw this strike today. You can see who we are dealing with, they don’t care where they strike. I know that there were victims today, I don’t know all the details yet, but I know that there are dead and wounded," said President Zelensky.

Mitsotakis said Zelensky gave him a tour of Odesa before they heard the air raid sirens.

"Shortly after, as we were getting into our cars, we heard a big explosion. I think that for us is the best, most vivid reminder that there is a real war going on here. Every day there is a war, which not only affects the front, the soldiers, it affects our innocent fellow citizens," Mitsotakis told reporters.

Zelensky often makes risky trips to the front lines and has welcomed dozens of world leaders to Ukraine during the more than two years of war with Russia, but CNN reports that Wednesdayʼs attack could be a "warning sign for the president." In addition, the proximity of the strike to Mitsotakis, the leader of a NATO member state, also highlights the dangers of such visits and the "potential global consequences of the conflict."